Smart City e-buses not Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s sole property: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Wednesday rejected Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh’s claim that the 113 electric buses operating under the Smart City project belong solely to the civic body.

A day after the mayor objected to the operation of the e-buses outside city limits, the minister said the vehicles could be returned within 24 hours if the mayor submitted a written request in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said it could not be claimed that the 113 electric buses under the Smart City project belonged exclusively to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

He explained that the Smart City initiative is jointly funded by the Centre, the state government, and the city corporation.

"If the Central and state governments contributed Rs 500 crore each, the city corporation spent Rs 135.7 crore. Moreover, the corporation’s funds also come from the state exchequer. Therefore, over 60 per cent of the project cost was borne by the state government," the minister said, adding that the e-buses were procured as part of the project’s implementation.

Apart from these, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) independently purchased an additional 50 electric buses, which are also operating in the city, he said, clarifying that the corporation has no role in matters related to buses procured directly by KSRTC.

The minister further said that the electric buses under the Smart City project were introduced based on an agreement involving the state government, Smart City authorities, the city corporation, and KSRTC-SWIFT.

"As per the rules, the mayor only chairs the advisory committee related to the vehicles. KSRTC is responsible for the entire maintenance of the buses, and the drivers and conductors are also deployed by the corporation," he said.

Kumar also claimed that the e-buses were running at a loss when he assumed office, but had since turned profitable due to systematic efforts.

The minister’s remarks came a day after newly elected BJP Mayor Rajesh objected to the operation of the city corporation’s electric buses outside Thiruvananthapuram limits.

Rajesh had alleged that KSRTC shifted the corporation’s e-buses to other parts of the state under pressure from political leaders.

Citing an instance, the mayor said one such bus was found parked at a KSRTC garage in Neyyattinkara, outside city limits. "How can a vehicle allotted to the city corporation be kept at the Neyyattinkara garage?" he had asked, asserting that such practices would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) criticised the mayor’s decision to recall the buses. PTI LGK SSK