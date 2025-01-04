Smart devices to be installed in buses: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that smart devices will be installed in all buses as part of the state government's effort to ensure road safety and reduce accidents.

Advertisment

The smart device will help detect and prevent different negligence and emergency including drunk driving and loss of consciousness by drivers.

Addressing a function marking the beginning of the National Road Safety Month here, the chief minister said the state government will provide assistance to fit smart devices in buses.

Majhi also said to strengthen road safety the state government will also recruit over 2,000 traffic police personnel. "Five hundred traffic personnel will be recruited this year", he said.

Advertisment

The smart device can analyse the breath of drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol, said Commerce and Transport department, principal secretary, Usha Padhee.

"The smart device can read iris movement and alert the driver if they fall asleep," Padhee said.

She said discussions were being held with IIT, Madras for manufacture and procurement of these devices.

Advertisment

The CM also inaugurated the Odisha Yatri app on the occasion. This App will help people to book autos and taxis.

He said the App will help reduce interference of middlemen who are taking benefits between the traveller and drivers.

On the occasion, a padyatra was held to create awareness of this year's theme of 'Come Home Safe'. Apart from Transport department officials, NCC volunteers and students of several schools and colleges, drivers and artists participated.

Advertisment

Majhi administered an oath to all the participants to work towards road safety.

Odisha Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, and other officials participated in the event. PTI AAM AAM RG