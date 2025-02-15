Smart meters to reduce complaints of electricity consumers : Official

Dehradun, Feb 15 (PTI) Smart electricity meters which will soon replace old meters in over 15 lakh houses in Uttarakhand will significantly reduce consumer complaints related to reading or billing, Principal Secretary (energy) R Meenakshi Sundaram said here on Saturday.

Most of the complaints received from the consumers at the Consumer Grievance Redressal Center of the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) as well as CM Helpline and departmental camps at present are related to billing and meter reading.

“After the installation of smart meters, human intervention in meter reading will end due to which there will be an unexpected reduction in complaints related to billing, " the official said at a press conference here.

The details of consumption will be available to consumers on their mobile app, so that they can manage their electricity consumption in a better way, he said.

"With this, you get information about electricity usage every moment, all the necessary information, comparison of electricity usage, many payment options. Also, information about power fault and supply disruption will reach the department immediately," Sundaram said.

It is a national programme, which is also being run in all the states with the cooperation of the Government of India, he said.

No installation fee will be charged on replacing the old meter with a smart meter, he said.

At present, only postpaid meters are being installed on the instructions of the Government of India. Still, if any consumer voluntarily wants to take the services of pre-paid metre, then he will get 4 per cent discount on the current electricity rates applicable on domestic connection and 3 per cent discount to other category consumers, he said.

He said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the department will first start a campaign to install smart meters at the residences of ministers, MLAs and officers.

Relief from interest or late fee on electricity bill by recharging the meter from home through mobile app or online. The Principal Secretary Energy said that uninterrupted electricity availability will remain even after the balance is exhausted on holidays or at night.

He informed that under the scheme, 59212 transformers and 2602 feeder meters including 15.88 lakh consumers are to be replaced with smart meters by June 2026. PTI ALM MR