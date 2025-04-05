Smart police booth at Delhi's IGI Airport to boost passenger safety, digital policing

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A smart police booth equipped with real-time flight information, e-FIR filing, emergency helplines, interactive passenger support and live surveillance was inaugurated at Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport on Saturday, officials said.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening airport security and digital policing initiatives, they said.

The facility, developed jointly by Delhi Police and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The smart police booth is a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the experience of travellers by integrating advanced technological features, an officer said.

The booth integrates advanced technological features such as direct reporting of lost articles, missing persons' complaints, emergency assistance and real-time CCTV monitoring of the airport's terminal areas.

"It offers real-time information, including flight arrivals and departures, security alerts, emergency contact details and travel guidelines, accessible through intuitive digital board and interactive panels," a senior police officer said.

The travellers can conveniently file e-FIRs, report lost items and submit missing person reports directly at the booth, eliminating the need to visit a police station, he added.

The officer said the interactive panel provides comprehensive information about Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

"It provides information about its surroundings such as important helplines, tourist attractions, transportation hubs, entertainment venues, shopping and dining options, lost and found services, and locations of nearby hospitals, metro stations and police stations," he added.

The booth manned 24x7 by trained police personnel, including male and female officers, is equipped with computers, two printers, a scanner, Wi-Fi connectivity and real-time data integration with airport operations, the officials said.

The facility will enable quick response to any security incident or complaint without requiring the passengers to visit a police station.

The officials said the smart police booth is part of Delhi Police's broader plan to implement technology-backed citizen services under the smart policing initiative in line with the Government of India's Digital India vision.

"The smart police booth will serve as a model for future infrastructure upgrades aimed at integrating technology with policing for enhanced public safety," an official statement said.

Speaking at the event, the lieutenant governor praised Delhi Police for adopting technology-driven policing measures.

"Such initiatives are critical to meet the expectations of citizens in a rapidly changing urban environment," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora welcomed the lieutenant governor with a sapling and briefed him about the booth's functioning and technology deployed along with Additional Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.

Special Commissioner of Police (PTSD) Robin Hibu said the smart police booth will ensure faster grievance redressal and enhance passenger trust through a digitally enabled interface.

A short film demonstrating the booth's capabilities was screened at the event.

DIAL CEO Vijay Kumar Jaipuriar was felicitated during the event for the airport operator's contribution to the project.

Certificates were awarded to trainers, who conducted self-defense programs for female hospitality workers in Aerocity. PTI SSJ AS AS