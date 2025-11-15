Smart rain sensor, river surface waste cleaner among projects at IIT Delhi's innovation show

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) An automatic water timer for drip irrigation with a smart rain sensor, home automation system, electric bicycle, smart dustbin, and a river surface waste cleaning machine -- these are among the innovations on display at IIT Delhi’s ‘Manufacturing Innovation Show’ here on Saturday.

"The show is a dynamic exhibition showcasing the incredible creativity and practical skills of IIT Delhi’s first-year undergraduates who have transformed their innovative ideas into functional prototypes," a senior Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi official said.

The mega projects represent large-scale, complex engineering challenges. These ambitious projects delve into advanced robotics and human-machine interaction, specifically featuring the openarm project and anthropomorphic face and hand," the official said.

The featured projects also include smart resource management innovations such as an automatic water timer for drip irrigation with a smart rain sensor, and industrial efficiency tools like a roller conveyor, according to the official.

Some of the highlights on display include a DIY (do-it-yourself) air purifier and dataloggers for energy consumption.

The various categories from which the innovations have been showcased include -- automation, electronics and IoT (Internet of Things), healthcare, mechanical, mechatronics, robotics, and games and toys.

Some of the other innovations here were an electronic cooling system for NVIDIA Jetson (a series of embedded computing boards) or RPi5 (a processor), a sustainable personal mobility solution in the form of an electric bicycle, smart waste management solutions, practical utility tools such as a digital tyre pressure inflator, an infusion syringe pump, and creative applications like a spy car.

Projects focusing on cleaning applications, such as floor cleaning robots and wash basin cleaning robot were also at the show.