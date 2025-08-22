Smart ration cards to reach beneficiaries’ doorsteps from Aug 25: Andhra minister

Amaravati, Aug 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Friday announced that smart ration cards, featuring new technology, will be delivered free to beneficiaries’ doorsteps starting August 25.

The minister said 1.45 crore smart cards will be distributed in four phases at the respective ration shops, in coordination with village and ward secretariats.

According to the minister, 6.7 lakh new ration cards are being issued, while over 16.6 lakh applications for ration cards have been approved.

Manohar added that the smart cards will carry the official state emblem, family member details, a QR code for security, and a toll-free number, which will improve traceability.

He noted that the issuance of ration cards is an ongoing process, with applications available online.

The minister also said that technology is being used to curb the "illegal transportation" of rice.