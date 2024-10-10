Smart street lighting system unveiled in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) The first phase of the smart street lighting system in Guwahati was unveiled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The streetlights, installed at a cost of Rs 83.96 crore, will be centrally controlled and monitored, ensuring citizen safety and efficient energy usage, he said in a post on X on Wednesday evening.

"Illuminating Guwahati. As the festive season begins, I dedicated Phase I of the Smart Street Lighting system for Guwahati city," he said.

Sarma said 11,000 energy-efficient LED lights have been installed, covering nearly 1,000 roads. Among the features of the system are remote monitoring and control, auto-dimming after midnight and real-time tracking to ensure prompt action.

"As Guwahati expands and more opportunities arrive, it is pertinent to have streetlight coverage to enhance the safety of an area. This along with recently installed CCTVs will ensure a sense of security for the people. We've set a target of 20k+ lights under this project," he said. PTI DG DG SOM