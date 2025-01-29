Smart ticketing counters launched at PM Sangrahalaya

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Smart ticketing counters have been set up at the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya here, in line with the government's vision of Digital India, officials said on Friday.

The facility was inaugurated on February 5, they said.

"This initiative reflects the Sangrahalaya’s commitment to adopting technology-driven solutions in line with the government of India’s Digital India vision," the museum said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, digital ticketing kiosks developed by the State Bank of India (SBI) have been set up to enhance visitor convenience and promote seamless, cashless transactions, it said.

The counters were inaugurated by Nripendra Misra, Chairman, Executive Council, Prime Ministers Museum and Library, the statement said.

Ashwani Lohani, Director, PMML, was also present on the occasion, along with senior officials from the State Bank of India. PTI KND RHL