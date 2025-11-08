Smart windows, rapid food quality test kits among R&D projects on display at IIT-Delhi Open House

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Automatic detection and grading of celiac disease, energy-efficient electrochromic smart windows, next-generation gas sensors, and rapid food quality test kits were among the diverse research projects showcased at the 18th edition of the Open House at IIT-Delhi on Saturday.

According to officials, more than 3,500 visitors, including senior students from various schools and colleges, their teachers, and representatives from industry and funding agencies, visited the Open House to explore the country's premier science and engineering institution.

The visitors witnessed the exhibition of groundbreaking research, innovative projects, and scientific posters.

Open House showcased more than 200 scientific posters and live demos, and 20 laboratories highlighting cutting-edge research across diverse domains ranging from computer science and AI to defence and national security that offer new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and national development.

Director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi), Rangan Banerjee, said, "We are keen to develop long-term partnerships with industry and society in our goal to enhance impact through education, research, and innovation.

"Today’s Open House showcases our existing research and collaboration. We hope that this will result in enhanced partnerships for mutual benefit. Students can also explore exciting research futures after their exposure in this Open House," he said.

Open House 2025 focused on 10 themes -- Healthcare and biotechnology, Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 and robotics, Smart and sustainable infrastructure, Advanced materials and devices, Energy, climate and sustainability, Quantum and semiconductor technologies, Next generation communication, Management, policy, and social sciences; AI-ML, data science and algorithms, and fundamental science.

"This event opens the doors of IIT-Delhi to welcome all societal stakeholders, particularly young students, the future of our nation, representatives from industries, government agencies, and the media," said Ashwini Agrawal, Dean of Research and Development at IIT-Delhi.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for school students and college students from within and around Delhi to see, feel, engage, and interact with the vibrant IIT Delhi ecosystem that constantly challenges and inspires young minds," Agrawal said. PTI GJS RHL