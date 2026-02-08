Smartphones' theft, misappropriation of Rs 55 lakh at logistics firm in Thane; 8 booked

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) Police have registered a case against eight persons for allegedly stealing high-end smartphones valued at Rs 31 lakh and embezzlement of Rs 23.8 lakh at a logistics and supply company in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

The accused illegally entered the company's premises in the Ambernath area on November 18, 2025 and allegedly stole several smartphones valued at Rs 31.18 lakh.

They also allegedly misappropriated Rs 23.87 lakh at the delivery hub between March and November last year and destroyed the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) system to conceal evidence of the crime, an official from Ambernath police station said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Friday registered a case against eight persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for theft, cheating, criminal breach of trust and causing disappearance of evidence, he added. PTI COR GK