Fire at Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake station disrupts Delhi metro's run from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar

New Delhi: Train operation on a section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line, which runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, was disrupted on Monday after smoke was detected in Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake station's technical room, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), smoke was noticed around 11:20 am, affecting the station's signalling and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems.

"As a result, trains approaching Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake from both directions are being operated at a restricted speed of 25 kmph due to the temporary unavailability of signalling at the station," DMRC said in a statement.

However, operations on the rest of the Pink Line are running as usual, it said.

The statement added that the personnel from the Delhi Fire Service helped disperse the smoke and restoration work is underway to bring the affected systems back online.

Frequent public announcements are being made at stations and inside trains to keep passengers informed about the situation, DMRC said.