Smoke detected in Kolkata Metro coach, passengers disembark safely

Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) A smoke was detected in a coach of a Sahid Khudiram-bound rake of Metro Railway in Kolkata on Thursday, triggering panic among passengers, an official said.

The incident happened at Chandi Chowk station.

A Metro Railway spokesperson told PTI the smoke was detected at around 8.15 am as the train stopped at the station.

"All the commuters deboarded the coach safely, the rake was vacated and taken to the carshed to find the possible reasons behind the smoke," he said.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries, but the incident caused panic among commuters.

The spokesperson also said that Metro services in both up and down sections of the Blue Line (Dakshineshwar-Sahid Khudiram) remained unaffected. PTI SUS SBN SBN