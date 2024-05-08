Smoke detected in train at Bhankri Railway Station in Rajasthan's Dausa; no casualties reported

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Panic gripped the train passengers when smoke was detected from the brake block near Bhankri railway station of Rajasthan's Dausa district on Wednesday.

No casualties or any untoward incidents were reported, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Captain Shashi Kiran said. According to the officials, the train was going from Lucknow to Sabarmati when the station master noticed smoke from the brake block due to heat, near the wheels under a general coach. The situation was brought under control by firefighters.

After some time, the train left for its destination, Kiran said.