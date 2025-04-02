Smoke from empty local train triggers panic at Kurla station platform

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Panic-stricken passengers jumped onto railway tracks from a platform at Kurla station in Mumbai on Wednesday night after smoke emanated from an empty local train, sources said.

Commuters said the incident disrupted the timetable of local trains on the Harbour line.

Without confirming the incident, Central Railway authorities said the 6.57 pm Panvel-bound local train was cancelled when it reached Wadala Road station due to a wheel lock and sent to Kurla yard.

"The train had departed from CSMT for Panvel at 6.57 pm. It was detained at Vadala Road station from 7.27 pm to 7.40 pm due to a wheel lock in unit no. 4 of one coach. The empty rake was sent to the Kurla yard," a Central Railway spokesperson said.

Sources said that when the local train reached platform number seven of Kurla station, which was heavily crowded, passengers witnessed smoke emanating from one of the coaches.

Videos show passengers, including women, rushing towards the packed foot-over-bridge of Kurla station. Another video clip shows some passengers jumping onto the tracks and crossing the platform.

"The same train was detained at Wadala due to smoke issue. I and several other passengers alighted at GTB Road station after an announcement was made through the public addressing system," he said.

The CR spokesperson told PTI that authorities didn't receive any information about panic among passengers.

He said proper announcements were made at Kurla station before the arrival of the train.

The harbour line of the Central Railway connects south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. Around 10 lakh commuters travel on Harbour line every day. PTI KK NSK