Smoke in Jaipur-Jodhpur train causes brief panic

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Panic gripped the passengers of Jaipur-Jodhpur intercity express after smoke emanated from the engine near Gotan railway station in Nagaur district on Saturday.

However, there were no incidents in the train and it left for Jodhpur after the engine was changed.

North Western Railway's chief public relations officer Capt Shashi Kiran said the smoke came from the engine due to overheating of some parts. The train was halted for nearly one hour near Gotan station.

"The engine was changed and the train left for Jodhpur," he said.

The train leaves Jaipur at 6 am and reaches Jodhpur at 11.10 am. PTI SDA SKY SKY