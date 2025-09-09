Smoke in MSRTC bus wheel in Thane; 13 passengers evacuated

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) Thirteen passengers travelling by an MSRTC's electric bus had to be evacuated after smoke was detected in one of its wheels in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The passengers were later accommodated in another bus by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officials, they said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said they received information at 9.50 am about smoke emanating from one of the rear wheels of the MSRTC's electric Shivshahi bus on the road connecting Cadbury signal to Khopat depot.

The bus was on way from Borivali in Mumbai towards neighbouring Nashik district.

"There were 13 passengers on board, of whom 10 were headed to Nashik and three to Thane. All the passengers were evacuated safely and no one was injured," Tadvi said.

Firefighters and disaster management personnel used hose reels to spray water on the wheel to contain the smoke, he said.

The affected bus was later towed away. Traffic on the busy route was not affected by the incident, he added. PTI COR GK