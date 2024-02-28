Smoke in Vande Bharat train in Kerala due to inadvertent activation of fire extinguisher

Kochi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod saw white mist like smoke entering one of its coaches due to the inadvertent triggering of the fire safety mechanism in one of the lavatories. The smoke was a result of the activation of the inbuilt fire extinguisher in the lavatory, a Railway official said on Wednesday morning.

Advertisment

Later in the day, the Railways issued a statement in which it said that according to CCTV footage retrieved by it, one of the onboard cleaning staff inadvertently pulled the safety catch of the fire extinguisher, leading to its activation.

"The mist from the chemical reaction which took place in the activated fire extinguisher spread inside the coach and gave an impression that the coach is filled with white mist," the statement said.

The incident was reported in the C-5 coach of the train in the Kalamassery - Aluva section at 8.55 am, it said.

Advertisment

"The train was stopped, and upon inspection by onboard technical staff of mechanical and electrical departments, it was noticed that the coach was filled with white mist and that there were no signs of fire or mechanical/electrical defects.

"The train was then taken to Aluva station, and the coach was subjected to further examination. On thorough inspection it was detected that the aerosol-type fire extinguisher fitted inside a toilet (European-type lavatory) of the C5 coach had got activated," the statement said.

It also said that certain media reports of there being a gas leakage in the coach was incorrect.

Advertisment

The train was stopped at Aluva near here for around 20 minutes till the issue was resolved and then resumed its journey at around 9.24 am, the official said in the morning.

No passenger suffered any health problems due to the smoke, the official said.

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed white smoke in one of the passenger cabins of the train and people being moved out from there. PTI HMP HMP SDP