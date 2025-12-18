Smoke noticed in Hyderabad-Belagavi train, staff resolve glitch, train resumes journey

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Smoke emanated from a coach of the Hyderabad- Belagavi special at Shankarpalli railway station of Telangana on Thursday evening, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said adding the smoke was caused by brake binding.

Smoke was noticed in one of the coaches in train (07043) and it was attended immediately and the train resumed its journey, a SCR official said.

The SCR in a post on 'X' said "TR NO. 07043, Hyderabad-Belagavi Special, after passing Shankarpalli railway station @ 19:26 hours, the station master noticed and informed through walkie talkie regarding brake binding in a coach with a little bit spark and smoke".

The train was stopped and after examining by the staff, the train left immediately, it further said. PTI VVK VVK SA