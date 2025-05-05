Smoke scare again at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 5 (PTI) A fresh smoke scare was reported on Monday at a block of the Government Medical College Hospital here, officials said.

This is the second such incident at the hospital in recent days.

According to officials, smoke was seen coming from the sixth floor of the hospital, and patients were quickly moved out of the block as a safety measure.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. The cause of the smoke is still not known.

The incident happened while the Electrical Inspectorate was inspecting the building.

Earlier, on May 2, a similar incident took place in the hospital's emergency department. Patients had to be shifted to nearby private hospitals at that time. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ADB