Smoke scare at Kozhikode Medical College hospital

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 2 (PTI) Thick smoke rose from a building at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday evening, causing panic among patients and their bystanders.

The smoke was seen coming from the UPS room inside the emergency department building. The incident happened after 7 pm.

All patients in the building were quickly evacuated.

Visuals shown on news channels displayed patients being moved out on stretchers and taken away in ambulances.

Hospital authorities said the situation is now under control.

A short circuit in the UPS room is believed to have caused the smoke. Fire and rescue teams responded swiftly to the incident.

"There is no need to move patients to other hospitals," said a hospital source.

"There are enough facilities at the main hospital building, and a separate ward is being arranged," the source added.

Kozhikode City Corporation Mayor Beena Philip, who visited the hospital, said that arrangements are being made in other hospitals in case any patients need to be shifted. PTI TGB TGB ROH