Smokeless tobacco product 'Cool Lip' banned in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda have imposed an immediate ban on the storage, sale, display and distribution of ‘Cool Lip’, a smokeless tobacco product, in the district, officials said on Saturday.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Anil Kumar Thakur announced the ban on ‘Cool Lip’ in a “decisive step to safeguard public health”, particularly among school-going children, an official spokesman said.

The decision followed rising concerns over the increasing availability of the product to minors, especially around educational institutions, he said.

Pouches of Cool Lip, which contains filtered tobacco, were found in shops near schools, raising serious oral health and addiction-related risks, the spokesman said.

“Given the increased use of Cool Lip by school-going children and its potential health implications, it is deemed necessary to prohibit this item in Doda district,” the spokesman said, quoting the order.

The ban order cites different clauses of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which prohibits the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in any food product, as well as earlier prohibitory measures issued under SRO 68 dated March 6, 2013, in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ADM, in exercise of powers vested under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), enforced the ban with immediate effect and until further orders, the spokesman said.

The senior superintendent of police, chief education officer, all tehsildars, naib-tehsildars and designated food safety officials have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order, he said. PTI TAS ARI