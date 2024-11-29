Smooth 'darshan' ensured for Sabarimala pilgrims this year: TDB

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 (PTI) Despite a heavy rush of pilgrims during the current Sabarimala season, the Devaswom Board and various departments could ensure smooth 'darshan' for them this year, Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth said on Friday.

Addressing a press meet at Sannidhanam, he said the largest number of 87,999 pilgrims had 'darshan' on Thursday, on the season’s 14th day.

Compared to last season, the collection at the temple had increased by Rs 15.89 crore in the first 12 days, with the total revenue reaching Rs 63.01 crore, he said.

The revenue from the sale of 'Aravana' and 'Appam', the prasadam of the hill shrine, had also increased in the first 12 days of the season.

The collection from the sale of 'Appam' rose to Rs 3.53 crore from Rs 3.13 crore last year, while the sale of 'Aravana' fetched Rs 28.93 crore from last year’s Rs 19.40 crore, he said.

He said the arrangements for comfortable 'darshan' at Sannidhanam were coordinated by various government departments and with the cooperation of the police.

The virtual queue system was being systematically implemented and a maximum number of devotees were being enabled to carry out their pilgrimage through spot booking. The devotees only need to carry their Aaadhar card for their entry, he said.

Prashanth said the Devaswom Board was planning to hold a ‘Global Ayyappa Sangamam’ (global Ayyappa pilgrims meet) in the last week of December, with the aim of making them aware of the customs and traditions of the temple. PTI MVG MVG KH