Smooth functioning of legislative bodies upholds faith of people in democracy: Rijiju

New Delhi, Sept 1 (PTI) Smooth functioning of the Parliament and state legislative assemblies uphold faith of the people in democracy, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

Addressing the 98th birth anniversary programme of the first speaker of Delhi Assembly, late Charti Lal Goel, the minister also said that the speeches in the House were often aimed at political gains.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Gandhi Smriti Vice-Chairperson Vijay Goel were present in the programme held at the Delhi Assembly.

Speeches in the House are often delivered more for political gain outside than for meaningful debate, which affects the quality of discussions, Rijiju said.

"In such times, the morals, integrity and democratic values exemplified by Charti Lal Goel stand as a guiding light and should inspire the leaders of our time," he said and added that the smooth functioning of the Parliament and the state assemblies maintains public faith in democracy.

CM Gupta also paid tribute to the first speaker of the Delhi assembly, recalling his "exemplary character, dignified conduct, and inspiring legacy." She emphasised the need to restore the spirit of civility, mutual respect and constructive dialogue that once characterised legislative functioning, and urged both ruling and opposition members to work together beyond party lines for the greater good.

“We must conduct ourselves in a manner that earns respect even from our political opponents, just as Goel did,” she said, adding that such values are essential to strengthen democracy and leave behind a legacy future generations will cherish.

The Delhi Assembly speaker said that remembering Goel was an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment towards public service, social welfare and participatory governance.

Vijay Goel, son of Charti Lal Goel, recalled the life and values of his father, saying he was respected even by his political rivals.

A special commemorative booklet on Charti Lal Goel, chronicling his life journey, was released during the programme. PTI VIT AMJ AMJ