Smriti Irani, Adhir Chowdhury, Annamalai among big names trailing

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress' Amethi Lok Sabha candidate Kishori Lal Sharma has secured a lead of more than one lakh votes over sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani, dubbed a giant slayer after she defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat in 2019.

Latest trends on the Election Commission's website showed that Sharma had secured a lead of 1,10,684 votes against Irani.

Another unexpected result is unfolding in West Bengal's Baharampur seat, where TMC candidate and first-time contender Yusuf Pathan is leading against Congress' leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha and six-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by 29,781 votes.

Union Minister and two-time MP from Kheri, Ajay Kumar Teni, is trailing behind Samajwadi Party's (SP) Utkarsh Verma Madhur by 30,337 votes.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi is also trailing in the Sultanpur constituency against SP candidate Rambhual Nishad by 22,637 votes.

Annamalai Kuppusamy, the BJP Tamil Nadu president, is trailing in Coimbatore against DMK's Ganapathy Rajkumar P by 33,230 votes.