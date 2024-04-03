After 5 years as MP, Smriti Irani becomes voter of Amethi Lok Sabha seat

Amethi: Fulfilling a promise made to the people here of establishing family ties with her constituency, Union minister Smriti Irani has become a voter of Amethi.

According to the MP's representative Vijay Gupta, Irani applied for becoming a voter after getting a house for herself here in Medan Mawai village of Gauriganj. She is now a voter of the village, he said.

Irani considers Amethi as her family. She has built his residence here to live among the Amethi family, he said.

With the construction of the house, she had started the process of making herself a voter from Amethi. The formalities have been completed now, Gupta said.

Irani, who is the Union women and child development and minority welfare minister, has become a voter of booth number 347 in Medan Mawai village of Gauriganj assembly seat which falls under the Amethi parliamentary constituency, he said.

Irani entered her newly-constructed house in Maidan Mawai village on February 22, 2024.

BJP has declared Irani as the party's candidate from the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, Irani had caused a major upset, defeating former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the seat by a margin of about 55000 votes.

The Congress has so far not declared its candidate from Amethi. It is not yet clear whether Rahul Gandhi will contest the elections from the seat.

Polling in Amethi is slated for the fifth phase on May 20. PTI COR SAB KSS KSS