Smriti Irani calls for Amethi railway stations, airport to be named after ‘temples and great personalities’

Amethi: Union minister and local MP Smriti Irani, in a letter to Union home minister and railway minister, has called for naming the railway stations in her parliamentary constituency after temples and great personalities of the area.

Advertisment

Irani has also written a letter to the Union Civil Aviation minister asking him to name an airport in Amethi district after a temple or a great personality.

The MP from Amethi has called for naming the railway stations after 'Devi temples ' and 'mahapurush' of the area on the occasion of 'Shardiya Navratri', according to a press statement.

'Shardiya Navratri' is the nine-day festival being celebrated currently in which nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.

Advertisment

In the letter, Irani has asked for naming the Mishrauli railway station after the Shakti Peeth Maa Kalikan Dham, located in Sangrampur.

The women and child development minister has urged that the railway station in Jais be named after Guru Gorakhnath Dham, the one in Bani be named after Swami Paramhans Dham, Karimpur Halt as Jais City after Jaisi – a poet, and Fursatganj after Baba Tapeshwar Dham, the statement said.

The BJP leader has also called for naming Nihalgarh railway station after Maharaja Bijli Pasi or Virangana Uda Devi Pasi, Akbarganj railway station after Shakti Peeth Ma Ahorwa Bhavani Dham and Warisganj railway station after Bhale Sultan, a martyr.

In a letter to the civil aviation minister, Irani called for the Fursatganj Airport to be named after Guru Gorakhnath or Rana Beni Madhav.