Smriti Irani calls for imparting entrepreneurship skills to female students

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said inculcating entrepreneurship skills among female students is essential for the development of the country.

Irani, a former Union Women and Child Development minister, made the remark while addressing an event organised by the Delhi University Students Union at Hindu College.

"In this era, nurturing entrepreneurship skills among female students is essential for the development of the nation. On this stage I extend my support to the representatives with a campaign which will help boost and promote women startups,” she said.

During the event, titled 'Swayamsiddha 2024', more than 1,000 female students studying at Delhi University were facilitated for their excellence in various fields, a statement by the ABVP-led students' union said.

Irani, who was invited as the chief guest for the event, praised the DUSU for working for women empowerment.

'Swayamsiddha' is an annual event held by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, to honour and felicitate women studying at DU.

The theme of this year's event was 'Nari Tu Narayani' which witnessed participation from 1,500 students.

The event was also attended by entrepreneur Ritika Jatin Ahuja , ABVP national girls' coordinator Manu Sharma Kataria, ABVP national secretary Shivangi Kharwal, DUSU president Tushar Dedha and DUSU secretary Aprajita.