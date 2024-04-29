Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat

Amethi: Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday filed nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other leaders, Irani held a road show from the BJP office in Gauriganj before filing her papers.

The road show was stopped about 200 metres before the collectorate as per the orders of the district magistrate.

Uttar Pradesh minister Mayankashwar Sharan Singh and Irani's husband Zubin Irani also participated in the road show.

Irani had won the seat, regarded as the stronghold of the Gandhi family, by defeating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

The Congress has not yet announced its candidate from the seat, though partymen here believe that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the seat again.

Amethi is scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.