Smriti Irani holds 'jan samvad karyakram' in Amethi, directs officials to solve people's isssues

Amethi (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday held a 'jan samvad karyakram' at her constituency here, listening to the problems being faced by the locals and directing officials concerned to resolve those at the earliest.

Advertisment

On the second day of her visit to her constituency, Irani paid obeisance at a Shiv temple near Sahajipura halt and prayed for the welfare of the people.

She listened to the problems of the people in Jarota, Badlapur, Banveerpur, Gunjipur, and Kanu villages and directed the officials to resolve them at the earliest.

During such an event in Sahajipura village, locals complained about the problem of stray animals. They claimed that people manning cattle shelters ('Gaushalas') themselves leave the animals open in the fields and because of this, the locals face many problems.

Advertisment

Irani MP immediately instructed the Block Development Officer and Deputy District Magistrate of Amethi to immediately build a cow shed.

The SDM of Amethi, Preeti Tiwari, assured people that the land for the cow shed will be earmarked soon while the block development officer said the construction work will start two days after the land is marked.

Irani assured people that the stray animal problem would be resolved in a time-bound manner and if it does not happen zila panchayat chairman Rajesh Agrahari should be informed about it. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD