Smriti Irani visits temples in Amethi, prays for nation's success

Amethi (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday visited several temples in Amethi on the seventh day of Navratri and prayed for public welfare. During her daylong sojourn to her former Parliamentary constituency, Irani paid a visit to the Ahorwa Bhawani, Kalikan Bhawani, and Durgan Bhawani temples. The former Union minister told reporters she prayed for Amethi, its welfare, the country's progress, and strengthening of the economy. "I prayed to the goddess that every citizen of the country remains healthy, safe, and continues to prosper," she said. This was Irani's second visit to Amethi after her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Her visit on Monday remained limited to the temple events. In the 2024 general election, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, a long time party loyalist, defeated Irani an unlikely upset to the politician, who had in 2019 trounced Rahul Gandhi from the same seat. PTI COR KIS VN VN