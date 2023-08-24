Smriti Irani visits villages in Amethi, holds 'chaupal' to hear grievances of people

Amethi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday visited villages in her parliamentary constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and held a 'chaupals' to hear the grievances of people, said a BJP leader.

The BJP leader said Irani, who reached here Thursday for a two-day tour to her constituency, visited Bavalpur, Bahadurpur, and Gosaiganj villages where she organised 'chaupals' and heard the grievances of people and directed officials for their immediate redressal.

The BJP leader said the most of the problems were related to construction of roads, medical and revenue.

Irani also visited the house of BJP's Dhaurahra block president Dinesh Singh, who was killed recently, and assured all help to his family members.

She also inaugurated CCTV cameras installed at the Nagar Palika Parishad office here.

Irani defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Amethi seat considered a Gandhi family bastion. PTI COR ABN ABN AS VN VN