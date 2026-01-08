Amethi: Former Union minister Smriti Irani's name has been included in the voter list of Amethi under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, officials and local BJP leaders said on Thursday.

The ex-Amethi MP has been enrolled as a voter from Medan Mawai village of the Gauriganj assembly constituency, where she has constructed a residential house.

BJP Amethi district president Sudhanshu Shukla said, Irani was earlier registered as a voter from the same village during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and had exercised her franchise as well.

He said Irani, who entered active politics in Amethi in 2014, has remained continuously connected with the area since then.

"She contested against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 but lost. Despite that, she did not abandon the region and went on to defeat him in 2019 to become Amethi's MP," he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Irani lost to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma, but continues to visit the constituency and remain engaged with party activities, Shukla added.

He said, "Irani's decision to retain her name in Amethi's voter list under the SIR process underlined her enduring bond with the constituency." "She has conveyed that her relationship with Amethi is unbreakable and that she will continue to vote here," he said.

District Magistrate and District Election Officer Sanjay Chauhan said the draft voter list under the SIR had been published, with around 2.67 lakh names deleted during the revision process.

Irani's name was listed at serial number 514 in the Medan Mawai Composite School Leela Tikra Mawai polling station electoral roll, which has 666 registered voters, officials said.

Irani had purchased 11 biswas of land in Medan Mawai village on February 22, 2021, for constructing a residence.

The foundation stone was laid on July 29, 2021, and she performed the housewarming ceremony on February 22, 2024, they added.