Smuggled foreign liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Jharkhand, two held

Medininagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Two Rajasthan-based persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district after smuggled foreign liquor worth Rs 40 lakh was seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team seized the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), smuggled from outside the state, during a vehicle-checking drive in Polpol locality under the Satbarwa Police Station limits on Tuesday, Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

During the drive, the police intercepted a truck bearing a registration number of Haryana, and seized 503 foreign liquor cartons worth Rs 40 lakh from the vehicle, she said.

"The cartons were kept hidden under husk sacks. Two truck occupants failed to produce valid documents for the consignment and were arrested. The police seized three mobile phones and the truck." PTI CORR BS BDC