Smuggled gold dust of Rs 1.36 crore seized at Mumbai airport; passenger among 2 held

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department has seized 24 carat gold dust in wax valued at Rs 1.36 crore at the Mumbai international airport, and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

The gold was seized on Thursday night. It was found hidden in an innerwear kept in a backpack, he said.

"The Customs officers intercepted a transit passenger while he was leaving the staff washroom in the departure hall. He was accompanied by a private staffer of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, who was carrying a backpack," the AIU official said.

"On conducting a search of the staff member and his backpack, the officers recovered a package containing 24-carat gold dust in wax with gross weight of 1.892 kg and net weight of 1.800 kg and valued Rs 1.36 crore which was concealed in an innerwear," he said.

In his confessional statement, the staffer admitted that the gold was handed over to him by the passenger, who was under surveillance by the AIU officers, according to him.

"The airport staffer and the passenger were then placed under arrest under provisions of the Customs Act," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NP