Smuggled gold worth Rs 49 lakhs seized at Amritsar international airport

Amritsar, Aug 1 (PTI) The customs officers have seized 808 grams of smuggled worth Rs 49.12 lakh at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Tuesday, officials said.

The customs staff intercepted a passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai this morning.

On his personal search, three capsules weighing 1,173 grams were found hidden inside his rectum. The gold recovered from the capsules weighs 808 grams and valued at Rs 49.12 lakh, an official statement said.

"The gold was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under process," it said. PTI JMS SUN NB NB