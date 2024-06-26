Smuggled liquor worth Rs 20 lakh seized

Nagpur, June 26 (PTI) Liquor worth Rs 20 lakh smuggled into Maharashtra from Madhya Pradesh has been seized here and two people arrested, an excise department official said on Wednesday.

The contraband was hidden in a cavity created in the lower half of the truck's loading area while the upper portion was filled with fly ash, he said.

The excise department had received a tip-off about rampant liquor smuggling from Madhya Pradesh two months ago, he said.

A truck was stopped in Automotive Square on suspicion on Tuesday and the officials were shocked to find more than 300 boxes of liquor stored in a five feet high cavity.

The truck and liquor were seized. A case under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered against the truck owner, driver and his assistant or `cleaner', the official said.

While the driver and cleaner were arrested, the owner was on the run, he said. PTI COR KRK