Smuggler arrested with 9 kg heroin in Amritsar, handled drug consignments sent from Pak

Amritsar, Mar 9 (PTI) The Punjab Police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 9 kg of heroin from his possession in Amritsar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Rana, a resident of Gillan Wali village in Amritsar.

Rana's motorcycle, which was allegedly being used to transport the drug consignments, has been impounded.

According to the preliminary investigation, Rana was in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler and had been collecting heroin consignments sent from across the border through drones near Ghonewala village in Amritsar, the DGP said.

Acting on specific information that the accused had received a heroin consignment and was going to deliver it to another individual near Amritsar-Ramdas Road, close to Adda village, Aniatpura, police teams laid a 'naka' (checkpoint) and arrested him with the contraband, DGP Yadav added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward links of the drug smuggling network, and more arrests are likely, the police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar.