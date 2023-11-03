Smuggler held in Kishtwar with over 300 intoxicating capsules

Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested a narcotics smuggler from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district with over 300 intoxicating capsules, officials said.

They said Saqib Shabir was apprehended as police found his movements suspicious during a patrol.

A search was carried out on the person and 13 strips of Proxyband Spas capsules, with each strip containing 24 capsules totalling 312, were recovered from his possession, they said.

A case was registered and investigation launched, they said.