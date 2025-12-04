Smuggler held with 71 boxes of illicit liquor in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man and seized 71 boxes of illicit liquor from his possession in New Delhi district, an official said on Thursday.

A police team, patrolling near Vandematram Marg on Tuesday, spotted a mini truck being driven rashly near the Shankar Road roundabout around 9.40 pm.

"When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to flee but was intercepted after a brief chase. During checking, the team recovered 618 litres of illicit liquor, all marked for sale in Haryana only," the officer said.

The driver, identified as Bijender, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, could not provide valid documents for the consignment, he said.

According to the police, Bijender has four previous involvements in similar cases across Delhi.

The illicit liquor and the mini truck being used for transportation have been confiscated, they added.