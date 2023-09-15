Smuggler killed in BSF firing

Krishnanagar(WB), Sep 15 (PTI) A smuggler was killed in firing by BSF jawans near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday, police said.

The smuggler was cutting the fence on the international border in the Nonagunj area of the district in the early hours of Friday. When BSF jawans challenged him the smuggler and other gang members attacked the BSF personnel, the police said.

The BSF jawans opened fire killing the smuggler. The body of the unidentified smuggler was handed over to the police by the BSF, they said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the police added. PTI COR RG