Smugglers held with 13 kg gold biscuits in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Police here have arrested two smugglers belonging to a gang involved in smuggling gold into the country with 13 kg of gold biscuits on them, an officer said on Saturday.

According to Superintendent of Police Minakshi Katyan, late Friday night, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence informed the district police that three smugglers were on their way to some place in a car carrying a huge cache of gold biscuits.

Acting on the tip-off, police launched search operations at various places.

However, the smugglers got a whiff of police action. They entered the district, parked their vehicle near Rajpura turn, and decamped with the goods.

After the smugglers escaped, SP Katyayan ordered the setting up of barriers at several points in the district.

A team consisting personnel from Police, SOG and DRI arrested two smugglers with 13 kg gold biscuits from them.

The two men told police their names were Rahul and Deepak and both of them are residents of Maharashtra.

A third associate is absconding is being looked for, police said. PTI COR NAV VN VN