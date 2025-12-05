SMVDIME admission row: Hindu groups demand shifting of Muslim students, hold march

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Several Hindu right wing groups took out a march in Jammu city on Friday demanding shifting of Muslim students from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) and reserving the seats there for Hindu students.

The groups, under the banner of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, took to the streets raising slogans against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Protesters also burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister.

They later sat on dharna at Maharaja Hari Singh Samarak near Tawi bridge, briefly blocking traffic. Speaking to reporters, Samiti convenor Col Sukhvir Mankotia said the agitation was forced to protest due to the "failure" of government and the Shrine Board in addressing the issue.

"They should have called us to find an amicable solution. If the matter is not resolved immediately, we can move to any extent to ensure justice for the community," he said.

Reacting to the chief minister's statement that admissions were based purely on merit, Mankotia called the statement "wrong" and "shameful." He said the Samiti did not want any loss to students already admitted but objected to the manner in which the issue was being handled.

He also said that institutions set up by temple boards should be run in keeping Sanatan Dharma and the Hindus sentiments in consideration. "We do not want neglect of the community in institutions built from donations of Hindus. This appears to be a well-planned strategy to weaken the community and its religious institutions in Jammu and Kashmir," he alleged.

The agitation followed the selection of 42 Muslim, one Sikh and seven Hindu candidates for the 50 sanctioned MBBS seats for the 2025-26 academic session, all chosen through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The movement is being spearheaded by the SMVSS, a collective of several Hindu groups. Dozens of protests have been held in Jammu and other areas by the BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, Dogra Front and the Samiti against the medical college in Reasi district.

Earlier, the BJP submitted a memorandum to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urging him to restrict admissions at the institute to Hindu students and seek intervention of the National Medical Commission.