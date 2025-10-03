SMVDSB to restore rain, landslide-ravaged schools in Reasi

Jammu, Oct 2 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has launched an initiative to repair and renovate government schools in Reasi district that were damaged in recent rains and landslides, officials said.

The drive, launched on the directions of the board's chairman and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, will focus on urgent restoration of classrooms, boundary walls and sanitation facilities in affected schools, they said.

Schools identified for immediate intervention are located in Katra and adjoining areas, including Purana Daroor, Chumbra, Kakryal, Bratisala, Geeta Nagar and Chanjute, they said.

In several places, students were forced to attend classes in temporary shelters or open spaces due to the damage, the officials said.

Shrine board's CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya has directed officials to assess the damage and ensure timely restoration, with priority to the most severely affected schools.

"The initiative must be executed with urgency so that children can resume their education without further disruption," he said, adding that the work will be carried out in a phased manner.