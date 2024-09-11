Snack seller mowed down by bus in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A snack seller has been killed after a cluster bus hit him while he was pushing his cart in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when the deceased, Vijay Kumar (20), and his cousin, Dharmender (34), were returning home after selling snacks at a weekly market. "On September 9, a PCR call was received at 11 pm regarding an accident near Baba Haridas Nagar area," a senior police officer said.

"Initial investigation has revealed that when Vijay Kumar and Dharmender reached near Shiv Murti in Dichaon village on Nangloi-Najafgarh road, a cluster bus coming from Nangloi side hit them," the officer added.

The police said that Kumar died on the spot and Dharmender sustained injuries in the accident.

An FIR has been registered in the case and investigations are underway to nab the accused driver, they added.