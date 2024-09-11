Snacks seller mowed down by bus in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A snacks seller was killed after a cluster bus hit him while he was pushing his cart in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday night when Vijay Kumar (20) and his cousin Dharmender (34) were returning home after selling snacks at a weekly market. "On September 9, a PCR call was received at 11 pm regarding an accident near Baba Haridas Nagar area," a senior police officer said.

"Initial investigation has revealed that when Vijay Kumar and Dharmender reached near Shiv Murti in the Dichaon village on the Nangloi-Najafgarh road, a cluster bus coming from Nangloi side hit them," the officer added.

The police said that Kumar died on the spot and Dharmender sustained minor injuries in the accident.

An FIR has been registered in the case and investigations are underway to nab the accused driver, they added.

Meanwhile, Dharmender said that after the accident, the bus driver helped the patient and took him to a nearby health centre and later he fled. PTI BM BM MNK MNK