Snag grounds Kolkata Metro's Green Line less than a month after inauguration

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Services were disrupted on the Kolkata Metro's Green Line on Wednesday due to a technical glitch, less than a month after the full stretch was made operational.

The 16.6-km Green Line, which connects Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, was made fully operational on August 22 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated its Esplanade-Sealdah section.

The glitch was detected around 10.34 am, following which services were suspended on both lines, an official said.

Maintenance teams were activated, and services resumed on the Howrah Maidan-Sealdah section around 11.46 am. The snag was fully repaired, and the entire line up to Sector V was made operational around 1 pm, he said.

The glitch happened in the power supply lines, he said, refusing to share more details.

The snag led to huge crowds at several metro stations, including Howrah, Sealdah and Esplanade. With a lesser number of buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws plying on the road due to Vishwakarma Puja, the disruption of metro services caused severe inconvenience to commuters.

Disruption of services due to technical snags on the Blue Line, the country's first metro line, has become a regular affair, but the Green Line has so far remained largely untouched until this breakdown. PTI SUS SOM