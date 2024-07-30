Snag in signalling system at CSMT hits suburban services on Central Railway

Mumbai: A glitch in the signalling system at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) disrupted the suburban services on the Central Railway for around 45 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The technical snag in the signalling system of UP and DOWN slow lines on the Main Line of the Central Railway occurred around 2.30 pm, which resulted in bunching of locals on tracks.

As the CSMT-bound trains queued up on tracks, scores of passengers started jumping off the bogies and walking along the tracks.

Commuters said that services on both Slow and Fast routes on the Main Line were affected due to the issue and the trains were running 20 to 30 minutes late.

A spokesperson of Central Railway said the glitch in the signalling system developed around 2.30 pm, affecting the traffic and the traffic resumed. The snag was rectified around 3.15 pm.

The Central Railway operates more than 1,800 suburban services on its four suburban corridors - Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour and Belapur-Uran - and ferry around 40 lakh commuters.