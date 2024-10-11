Snag in train brings Yellow Line to halt, passengers vacated from Patel Chowk station

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Metro passengers had a harrowing time on Friday evening after a technical snag was reported in a train on the Yellow Line, officials said.

After alerting on X about the issue, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared another post in around 10 minutes, saying normal services have now resumed on the route.

A chaos-like situation was witnessed outside Patel Chowk Metro Station as commuters were asked to vacate the station due to overcrowding.

A DMRC official said services on Yellow Line were impacted from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate due to a fault in a train. The train was withdrawn from services and the run was normalised. This resulted in some bunching of trains, he added.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.

A large number of passengers were stuck at the Patel Chowk Metro Station. Several passengers also de-boarded the train and came out of station.

A commuter said he boarded a metro train at 6.15 pm at Central Secretariat and reached Rohini station at around 9 pm due to the disruption.

Mridul Saini, a resident of southwest Delhi, said he was going to CR Park to visit a Durga Puja pandal but had to drop the plan due to the snag.

"I took a train from Central Secretariat Metro Station and was thinking to visit a pandal at CR Park. However, I managed to cover only three stations in one hour, following which I dropped the plan and took an autorickshaw from INA metro station for my residence," Saini said.

Gurbachan Singh, who went to Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, said that due to the metro snag, ride hailing apps had hiked their prices. The applications showed fare of up to Rs 700 for a ride till Kashmere Gate, Singh said.

A chaos-like situation was witnessed outside Patel Chowk Metro Station after several commuters had to vacate the station due to the technical snag. Traffic police were deputed to maintain traffic on the road.

People were seen waiting outside and trying to book cabs to reach their destination. Even autorickshaw drivers hiked their fares amid the issue.

A Delhi Metro commuter Honey Luthra complained that the autorickshaws were charging double the fare.

"We are left with no other option but to take cabs or autorickshaw to go to our destination. We were asked to wait outside the metro station as it was overcrowded inside," Luthra said.

Another commuter Preeti Sharma said, "I waited for more than half an hour at Patel Chowk for a train. At last, I came out and took a cab to go to Kashmere Gate from where I will take another metro line." Even as the services resumed, commuters had a tough time as the trains were overcrowded. Meanwhile, a man was found standing on a track around 6.30 pm at Tagore Garden Metro Station on Blue Line, due to which services were affected for 10 to 15 minutes, they said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre. PTI NIT RPA