Technical snag on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line leading to a delay

NewsDrum Desk
Delhi Metro Yellow line

New Delhi: Delhi Metro's Yellow Line developed a signalling snag Monday afternoon, leading to a delay in train operations, the transporter said.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Due to a signalling issue at the terminal station Millennium City Centre Gurugram, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking a little extra time."

Train movement was affected on the stretch between Sultanpur and Millennium City Centre.

Similar delays were reported on Friday morning on the same line due to similar glitch.

The corporation said services were being gradually normalised and smooth operations would be restored soon.

