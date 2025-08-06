Snake bite kills two children in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Two children died after being bitten by a venomous snake while they were asleep inside their home in the district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place during early hours of the day when Vaishnavi, 13, and her brother Monu, 8, children of Deepu Kanojia, were sleeping in their house.

According to the police, in the morning, the family found the children unconscious and rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

A case has been registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

The recent rains have increased such incidents in the area, villagers said.

The recent rains have increased such incidents in the area, villagers said.

They said they have urged the administration to take immediate steps to stop snakes from entering their homes.